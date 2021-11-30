Jamia Millia Isliamia Launches Masters in Design

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) introduced a Masters in Design (MDes) course for the current academic session in a virtual ceremony today. Initially, the department will offer MDes to its students, although there are plans for graduate studies and research degrees in the future, the varsity claims.

The department’s current areas of focus include product design, interaction design, and communication design. “The idea for creating a new department is rooted in providing experiential learning to the students while also preparing them for the future of jobs in India," says Jamia.

>Also read| Jamia Millia Islamia Students Bags Rs 14 Lakh Package During Campus Placement

Advertisement

The department and the new course have been inaugurated with two core priorities which include inculcating a culture and practice of critical design thinking in the workers of tomorrow and building future leaders and entrepreneurs having a strong foundation in design innovation with abilities to undertake research and translate new ideas into tangible actions.

Prof Farhat Basir Khan will lead the setting up of the department who has to his credit over three decades of leadership experience in academia and professional practice. In his address, Professor Khan explained, “The department has been established to creatively address the growing demand for design professionals and innovators in the country; the Design professionals who can build and create a business with purpose and address this wide gap, the design professionals who can think on their feet and come up with out-of-the-box creative solutions well suited to a country of 1.4 billion people with vast inequalities".

>Read| From IIT, IIM to Calcutta, Delhi University: When are Top Colleges Reopening in India?

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar flagged off the course today. “One thing that sets us apart is our commitment to delivering the best experiential education and staying abreast with the changing trends in pedagogy, technology and innovation. The department of design will not just lead in its approach to education teaching and learning but attract the best talent from both industry and academia", said Prof Akhtar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.