Jamia Millia Sees Increase in International Placements, Highest Package at Rs 25 Lakh

The University Placement Cell (UPC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) commenced the placement drive for the various programmes of the University for its Current Batch (2023) as early as August 2022. The second phase started in the first week of January, 2023.

More than 350 students have already been placed and many more drives are in the offing. The highlight of the placement drives in the first phase was the international placements. Five international companies visited the JMI campus and offered a package in the range of 20-25 lakhs to B.Tech and MBA students. Out of these JIT from Japan gave a package of 20 lakhs to B.Tech and M.Tech students and Home Centre from Dubai gave a package of 25 lakhs to two MBA students.

A total of 45 companies have already recruited the students through UPC, JMI. The companies which recruited the bulk of students are - KPMG (7 B.Tech and 1 MBA), Accenture (23 B.Tech and 2 MBA), ICICI (31 MBA), CDOT (13 of B.Tech at 19 lakhs per annum). EXL (27 B.Tech), DLF (17 B.Tech & B.Arch), Vedanta (5 MBA). Deliotte (3 Mcom) and ABP News hired 11 students from the Hindi department.

Other reputed companies that visited the campus were Reliance Jio, L & T, Samsung R&D, JSW, Tech Mahindra, Lifestyle group, Babyshop, Moodys, HSBC, Seimens, Zenon Analytics, HLS Asia, TCS, WSP, Mother Dairy, Zia Semiconductors, Newgen, Comviva, Unicommerce, Believe, Azeem Premji foundation, India Infrastructure and Smart Cube.

In the coming phase many companies are in the pipeline like Reliance Fynd, Bluestar, Vedanta, Accenture (for non-tech), IBM, Indiamart, Capgemini, Axiom Consulting, Bosch, Cyfuture etc.

This year, students of new courses like MBA in healthcare and hospice studies, Master of Design and Innovation, and Masters in Environmental science will also be available for placements. Additionally, to cater to the ever growing needs of the Data Science and Analytics industry students from the programme MSc- Banking and Financial Analytics have the requisite skill set to fill the demand-supply gap in this domain.

