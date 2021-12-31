Jamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals in National Para Badminton Championship

Munna Khalid, a PhD student at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, has won two bronze medals in the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship. Khalid, has obtained one bronze medal in single event and the other bronze in the double event partnering with Suresh Kadki.

He has become the first player from the State of NCT of Delhi to have won a medal in any National Level Para-Badminton Championship.

The 4th National Para-Badminton Championship was organised by Para-Sports Association of Odisha between December 24 and December 26, 2021, at Bhubaneshwar.

Before enrolling for his PhD in JMI, Khalid also did BA (Hons.) Hindi, Master of Social Work (MSW) and MA (Hindi) programmes from the university. JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated Kahlid for the achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Recently, JMI has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC). This is the highest grade given by the coveted NAAC to an institution based on various parameters, including research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation and governance by following a stringent assessment method. The ranking comes after a NAAC peer team review was conducted between December 6 and December 8, 2021, as reported by media.

