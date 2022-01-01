JDLCCE 2021 Registration to Begin From January 23, For 285 Posts of Junior Engineers

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 285 Junior Engineers through Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021. The online application process of JGGLCCE will start from January 23, 2022.

Interested candidates may apply for the recruitment on or before the last date, February 22 at jssc.nic.in . Applicants will be given a window to correct any error in their application between February 28 to March 2.Out of the total vacancies, 46 are for the post of junior engineer (electrical), 188 for junior engineer (civil) and 51 seats are of junior engineer (mechanical).

>JDLCCE 2021: Eligibility

To be eligible for the recruitment process, the applicant should be a holder of a diploma in a relevant field from a recognised university. Additionally, the candidates should fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as of August 1, 2021. The upper age limit, however, is relaxed for candidates s belonging to reserved categories.

>JDLCCE 2021: Application Fees

A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid along with the online application. However, for candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories of Jharkhand state, the application fee is Rs 50.

>JDLCCE 2021: How to Apply?

Step 1: Log on to www.jssc.nic.in and click on the ‘onlne Application for JDLCCE-2021’ link.

Step 2: Register using your email id and mobile number.

Step 3: You will receive your registration number and password through SMS and mail. Note it down for future use.

Step 4: After successful registration, log in to the page using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application forms with all required information and save it.

After paying the application fees, wait for one day before logging in and uploading the scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format

>JDLCCE 2021: Selection Process

The final selection will be on the basis of candidates performance in a written test. The written exams will be divided into two papers- Paper I and Paper-II. Both the papers will feature 120 questions and have a duration of two hours.

