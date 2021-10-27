JEE Advanced 2021 Qualifiers Eligible for More Courses as IITs Launch New-Age Programmes

Students who have cleared Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be eligible to apply for more courses as several IITs have started new-age courses from the coming academic year onwards. From BTech in data science to Bachelor of Science, know all the latest courses launched by the IITs which you can apply for:

>IIT Guwahati’s BTech in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati launched BTech in data science and artificial intelligence from the academic year 2021-22. The first batch will consist of 20 students. The programme will emphasise extending training in both theoretical and practical perspectives to prepare students to tackle cutting-edge challenges in areas of big data analytics and management, machine learning, deep learning, AI, computer vision, natural language processing, finance, and IoT, among others.

>IIT Hyderabad’s BTech in Computational, Biotech & Industrial Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has introduced three new BTech programmes — biotechnology and bioinformatics, computational engineering and industrial chemistry from this academic session. Students will also have to undertake an elective course along with the BTech programmes from any other department such as entrepreneurship, computer science, etc and can also get a minor in areas of their interest.

>IIT Delhi’s BTech in Energy Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new undergraduate programme — BTech in Energy Engineering. The course will have an intake of 40 students. The programme has been designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills related to the energy sector and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy.

>IIT Jodhpur’s BTech in Smart Infrastructure, Environment Engineering

IIT Jodhpur has advanced its civil and infrastructure engineering curriculum. Now, the traditional stream will have new-age topics including infrastructure planning and designing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, smart materials and sensors, and security of infrastructure against physical and digital threats.

>IIT Kharagpur Four-Year BS Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme across seven subjects — applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics. The programme is in addition to the existing five-year integrated master of science (MS) programme thus students will have the choice to complete the BS degree after four years, or carry on the MS degree after completing two more years. The option to select the MS degree will be given at the end of the sixth semester.

>IIT Kanpur BS in Statistics & Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has launched a four-year BS in Statistics and Data Science. It has also introduced and a five-year BS-MS integrated degree programme. Students will be taught about fundamental statistical and mathematical, computational, and data science applications including data related to health, biomedicine, bioinformatics, and digital health, retail, banking, and financial data; image processing data, etc.

>Courses at IITs for which JEE Advanced 2021 not required

While the above courses require one to crack JEE Advanced to get admissions into the IITs, the institutes have launched several short-term and long-term online courses which you can join even without appearing for the IIT entrance. Some of these courses include:

>IIT Roorkee Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The six-month Advanced Machine Learning and AI course is available on Coursera for Rs 112,500. It aims to teach the advanced techniques about machine learning and skills required to build deep learning models and artificial intelligence applications.

>IIT Madras Diplomas in Programming, Data Science, Virtual Reality

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched eight-month diploma programmes in programming and data science and in virtual reality. Interested candidates just need not have an engineering or computer science background to apply for the online course. It is open to students, working professionals, and job seekers who have completed graduation in any discipline through any mode. While the diploma in virtual reality is for anyone with an engineering background.

>IIT Bombay Online Course in Digital Transformation, Electric Vehicles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched two new certificate programs — Digital Transformation and Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The four-month online courses are available at Coursera. It will teach how to identify opportunities to transform the organisation through strategic implementation of new technologies and build analytical skills to understand how to implement and execute the right solutions.

Many IITs also offer a four-year Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme that teaches design principles, images, and photography. For this, candidates need to appear for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED). Students from arts and commerce can also take up this course.

