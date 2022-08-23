JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Today, Know How to Download

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will release today, August 23. Registered candidates would be able to download their respective hall tickets via the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, once they are made available. It is to be noted that candidates who arrive at their exam hall venue without their admit cards will not be allowed to sit for the exams. Therefore, they must ensure to download and take a printout of the admit card before leaving for the exam.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to administer the IIT entrance exam on August 28. The JEE Advanced 2022 has been divided into two shifts and papers. Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to noon while paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who secured a rank under 2,50,000 in JEE Main were permitted to register for JEE Advanced.

Advertisement

Also read| How I Cracked JEE Advanced and Secured a Seat in IIT Bombay

JEE Advanced admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the online portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link to download the ‘JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card’.

Step 3. Click on it and you will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4. Now submit your login credentials.

Step 5. The JEE Advanced Admit Card will then appear on your screen.

Advertisement

Step 6. Make sure to check your name, roll number, exam date, time, shifts, and other details are properly mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7. Lastly, download and make a hard copy of the same.

Candidates appearing for the entrance test are advised to keep an eye on the official site for the latest updates and information. Furthermore, students who had applied for JEE Advanced in 2021 but did not appear in the examination have been allowed to sit for the exam this time. This exemption is only applicable for students who were absent for both the first and second round of tests of JEE Advanced 2021. Those who were absent only for the second test but present for the first one, will not be allowed. The relaxation has been introduced only for this year due to the pandemic.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here