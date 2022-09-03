JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objections

The answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been released today, September 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students will need their login id and password as mentioned on their JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to download the answer key.

This is a preliminary answer key and students can raise objections against the same. Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the candidate portal by 5 PM on September 4, as per the official notice. The authorities have already released the OMR sheets and question papers for the same.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download?

Step 1. Open the online portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Select the answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3. The candidate portal for JEE Advanced will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, birth date, and phone number.

Step 5: Then click on the ‘Login’ tab.

Step 6: Shortly, the JEE Advanced answer key will load on your computer screen.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of it for future use.

Reportedly, 1.6 lakh students, which include 50 foreign nationals, have applied for JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Advanced was held in two shifts; the first paper began from 9:00 am to noon and the second paper will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers will be presented in both English and Hindi. Candidates will be allowed to switch between languages at any time during the exam.

