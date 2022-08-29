JEE Advanced 2022 Aspirant Claims Not Allowed to Appear For IIT Entrance Despite Getting Admit Card

An aspirant of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has claimed she was not allowed to sit for the IIT entrance exam after she was expelled from the exam centre stating her numbers were low. Khushi Sharma claims the exam centre, did not allow to appear in the JEE Advanced 2022 even though she had a score of 99.07 percentile in JEE Main 2022 as well as an admit card.

She was allegedly eligible to sit for the exam and was issued a valid roll number, an admit card for JEE Advanced 2022, said Mridul Sharma, who claimed to be the cousin of Khushi Sharma, on social media platform Twitter. “How was there another candidate enrolled with same roll number on same centre? What are your controls and how are you capable of handling responsibility of future of millions of young candidates. We deserve and request answers," he added.

Earlier, a JEE Main aspirant had alleged that his answers were changed. The father of the candidate claimed that his son was issued two different response sheets. The response sheets showed the answers given by the students in the exam but the father alleged that NTA had issued two different response sheets for his son.

The student claimed that when his son downloaded the response sheet on August 3, the answers given by his son were different than the ones mentioned on the website on August 4. The father-son duo has approached Delhi High Court alleging discrepancy in the response key. He claimed to have discovered at least 13 discrepancies.

The petitioner said he attempted 58 out of 75 questions. As per the response sheet published on August 3, the candidate scored 212 marks, while as per the response sheet downloaded on August 4, the petitioner would secure only 168 marks, which would push his rank behind 50000 candidates.

In a similar incident, JEE Main candidate too moved Delhi High Court alleging discrepancy in her engineering entrance exam result. She said her marks was changed after being announced, and her application for JEE Advanced was rejected. The petitioner claimed that she scored 99.92 in session 1 and 99.89 in session 2, thus her overall tally is well above the qualifying mark of 88.41 for the general category, however, when she attempted to apply for JEE Advanced, her application was not accepted, with the disclaimer message “invalid application number" flashing on the online portal.

“The petitioner is being wrongly precluded from applying for the JEE (Advanced) examination, despite having secured more than the cut-off score, due to a technical glitch," said the petitioner’s lawyer, Kaustubh Shukla. The student also alleged that the website later changed the petitioner’s application number, and the original application ID can be substantiated by the admit card and score card issued in the petitioner’s name. The counsel for the National Testing Agency contested the petitioner’s claims and stated that her final score was 68.92 which is much less than the cut-off.

