JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis: Physics Toughest, Chemistry Easy in IIT Entrance

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) on Sunday, August 28, concluded Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam paper 1. The exams are being held in two shifts today — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. While answer key and paper analysis will be available when the entire exam ends, as of now the analysis for paper one is out.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, based on students’ feedback, analysed that Maths part in JEE Main paper 1 was normal and not tough, Chemistry was scoring and the Physics part was a bit difficult.

Advertisement

He says, “After interacting with multiple students it is being concluded that degree of difficulty was more in Physics paper. Students said, as compared to last few years Maths was normal this year and was not very tough this year. For Chemistry paper students said the level was normal and questions were asked from most asked sections of the subject."

“This time there were a total of 54 questions,. Math, Physics and Chemistry has 18 questions each," he added.

Candidates need to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They must follow all the given instructions and dress code while appearing in the exam.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The exam, among other institutions, is for admission to undergraduate level courses at IITs.

Candidates will be able to get a copy of their answers from the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, starting at 10 am on September 1 once the exam is finished today. After then, on September 3, at 10 am, the provisional answer keys will be made available for download. Candidates will have until September 4, 5 p.m., to make objections. The final answer keys and JEE Advanced results will be released at 10 am on September 11 after all objection requests have been taken into account.

Advertisement

The JEE Advanced 2022 is organised for admission to the 23 IITs. The exam has two papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and second sitting (Paper-2) will be held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. Precautions were taken in view of COVID-19 and students were screened before they entered the centre. No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here