JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

IIT Bombay will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2022 application form on August 7. The application form is open till August 11th. Candidates who have passed JEE Main 2022 and want to enroll in the IITs must enroll for JEE Advanced.

The exam date for JEE Advanced 2022 is August 28. Paper 1 will be given from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 will be given from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can already go to the official website to practise for the JEE Advanced 2022 mock exam.

The top 2,50,000 JEE Main 2022 applicants will have the opportunity to register for JEE Advanced this year. The June session of JEE Main is over. The dates for the July session are set for July 25 through July 30.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced: Exam Pattern

The only exam format available is a computer-based test (CBT). As per the notification, there will be two question papers in JEE (Advanced) 2022, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours. The exam, which will be for six hours, in two language, Hindi and English. The marking schemes change each year. Negative marks may be awarded for incorrect answers to some of the questions. Details of the marking scheme will be provided in the “Instructions to Candidates" section at the time of examination. Each question paper will include three distinct components, namely Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced: Marking Scheme

JEE Advanced is a national-level engineering entrance test. Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced is conducted by any one of the 7 IITs namely IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee or Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, under the aegis of the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

Advertisement

The IITs will be offering BTech, BS, BArch, BTech and MTech dual degree, BS and MS dual degree, Integrated MTech, and Integrated MSc degrees through JEE Advanced 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here