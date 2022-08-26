JEE Advanced 2022: From Extra Attempt for Past Year Students to Supernumerary Seats, Major Changes in IIT Entrance Exam

The IIT-entrance exam — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, is just around the corner. To be conducted by IIT Bombay, it will be held on Sunday, August 28. Only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, as per rules.

This year, there has been some changes in the exam. From allowing extra attempt to past year candidates to adding supernumerary seats for female students, here are some major changes made in the IIT entrance this year:

Extra attempt for past year students: Students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance in 2020 or 2021 but could not appear will be eligible to take the exam this time. The Joint Admissions Board (JAB) has said the relaxation is offered to candidates due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The relaxation was extended to 2020 students for the 2021 exam as well. It is now being offered to eligible candidates who could not take the exam. For the 2020 batch, those who took JEE Advanced once or not in any of the eligible attempts (2020/2021) will be eligible. Those who took the exam both in 2020 and in 2021 will not be able to take IIT entrance in 2022.

“This one-time measure is applicable to ONLY those candidates for whom the appearance in JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be their first or second attempt and is not applicable to candidates who appeared for their class 12th exam for the first time before 2020. No candidate will be allowed to appear in JEE (Advanced) more than two times," said JAB in the official notice.

No JEE Advanced 2022 in foreign countries: Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, JAB has decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination at an Indian center at their own expense, JAB said. Candidates who are not citizens of India, OCI/PIO card holders are treated as foreign nationals. Seats allotted to such foreign national candidates are supernumerary with a cap of 10 per cent of the total number of seats in every course.

Supernumerary seats to female candidates: IITs are also offering supernumerary seats created for female candidates for improving the gender balance in the undergraduate programs IITs. The number of supernumerary seats in various programs will be decided by individual IITs ensuring that every institute has at least 20 per cent female enrolment in undergraduate programmes.

Meanwhile, JAB has changed the syllabus for the 2023 batch. The new syllabus includes some chapters which were not earlier part of Advanced but were in Mains. For JEE Advanced 2022, the ongoing syllabus would continue. Experts believe that the new syllabus for the next year, makes the IIT entrance more in sync with NCERT and JEE Main syllabus.

