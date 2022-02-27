JEE Advanced 2022: Know How Many Marks You Need to Appear for IIT Entrance

The IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on July 3 this year. The registration process will commence on June 8 at jeeadv.ac.in. Those who obtain the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Main 2022 will be eligible to take JEE Advanced 2022.

This year, it is very likely that for JEE Main will have two attempts instead of four like last year. The first is expected to be held in March and another in May, however, the official exam dates are not out yet.

Also read| IIT Guwahati Launches Master’s in Liberal Arts

Advertisement

As per the earlier rules, Indian candidates need to appear JEE Main and rank in the top 2.5 lakh candidates of the engineering entrance exam to be eligible for IIT entrance. As per the official notice, oreign national candidates will be considered in addition to, and not as a part of the 2.5 lakh Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022.

The merit to appear for JEE Advanced is calculated every year. Know how much marks one needs to appear for the IIT entrance.

JEE Advanced 2022: Class 12 Marks

For the past two years, students needed to just pass the class 12 exams to be eligible to appear for the exam. Earlier there was a requirement of obtaining at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 but it was not applicable for 2020 and 2021. The exact requirement for this yet to be announced by IIT Bombay.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2022: Foreign Nationals

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE Advanced 2022, are not required to write JEE Main 2022. They can directly register for JEE Advanced. Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying in India at 10+2 level or equivalent are required to write JEE Main 2022 under the OPEN category.

Advertisement

Read| IIT Delhi to Train School Kids for JEE Mains, Advanced, NEET, Launches Website

All the seats allotted to the foreign national candidates will be supernumerary with a cap of 10 per cent of total number of seats in every course. These candidates are outside the ambit of reservation of seats under the GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PwD categories/sub-categories.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on July 3 from 9 am to noon for paper 1 and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2022 results are scheduled to be announced on July 18 and the counseling process of allocating colleges based on merit and choice will begin from July 19 onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.