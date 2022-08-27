JEE Advanced 2022: Know Some Tips From Last Year Toppers

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam tomorrow, August 28. For students who are in search for tips for the examination, we have a list of students from last year who topped the exam sharing their experience.

Mridul Agarwal who created history by not only getting All India Rank (AIR) 1 in IIT entrance test but also by scoring the highest-ever marks in JEE Advanced said that he did not have a fixed timetable but instead focused on daily targets. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks or 99.66% score. He also said that his family was very supportive as they planned eating time and outings as per his schedule.

Not passive preparations but constant self-analysis via mock tests and practising difficult questions is the key to cracking the IIT entrance exam, said Anant Lunia who secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in JEE Advanced 2021. Apart from books, notes, and tests, critically examining what he did, where he used to lose time and marks every day helped him improve his performance over time.

Advertisement

He says that JEE Advanced is a test of accuracy. It’s better to attempt questions correctly and take more time to avoid silly mistakes than to do it fast and try to finish the exam. Lunia said he dedicated one day a week to test-taking and attempted three tests in a day. This helped hi familiarise with the paper pattern and understand what he could do better, hoe he could manage time more efficiently.

Read: Brain Teaser: JEE Advanced Aspirants, Can You Solve These Questions from IIT Entrance?

JEE Advanced rank 5 holder Sai Lokesh Reddy says having like-minded friends helped him in cracking IIT entrance. Healthy competition keeps one motivated and helps stay on track, especially when the exam preparation goes on for years, believes the 17-year-old. While preparing for IIT entrance Reddy moved to the hostel which he claims gave him an environment to prepare better.

He appeared for at least one mock test every week and tried to complete the three-hour exam in at least 2 hours and 30 minutes and saved the remaining 30 minutes to recheck his answers and ensure that he does not lose any mark due to any calculation error, he told News18.com. Writing mock exams helped him analyse his preparations and rectify mistakes accordingly.

Advertisement

Another topper, Goutam Das, shifted from Odia medium to CBSE to Crack JEE Advanced. The 17-year-old secured rank 115 in the national-level entrance exam and an admission in IIT Kanpur. Goutam says the CHSE Odisha board focuses more on the board exams. He focussed his preparations for JEE Advanced rather than JEE Mains. Claiming that most of the topics of JEE Main were covered in JEE Advanced in fact at a tougher level, Goutam claims preparing for Advanced helped him get through Mains as well. For his preparation, rather than studying based on the number of hours he opted to study by chapters and topics, instead. He would take up a topic and finish it by that day.

Some of the books he referred to for JEE Advanced 2021 include Arihant, HC Verma for physics, inorganic chemistry, GRB, for physical chemistry. He also practised question bank of Shri Balaji publication, for math, he took several test series and NCERT for chemistry.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here