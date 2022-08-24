JEE Advanced 2022: Last Week Preparation Tips for the IIT Entrance

With the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced 2022, scheduled, on Sunday, August 28, aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to finish the last lap in their race to secure the most prestigious seat in the IITs. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease.

As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left. Aspirants are advised to be ready for surprises in the JEE paper, as it has the history of asking something new. Remain calm in such situations and use the same strategy used to attempt a new question.

JEE Advanced has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multiple-choice type with either single correct answer or several correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two/three decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy must be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.

JEE Advanced 2022: Last-minute tips

Speed and accuracy – One of the most important aspects is rigorous practice. Aspirants are advised to practice as many problems, and questions from the previous years, attempt reputed online test series for improving speed and accuracy. Aspirants are also advised not to use of calculators while solving problems. Being quick in calculations will help you to increase your speed in the exam.

Study material add concept clarity – To make it to the merit list, it is important to practise all problems graded in order of difficulty from single study material to have perfect conceptual understanding and to hone analytical skills.

As most of the topics would have been covered by aspirants, it is advised to thoroughly go through the complete syllabus of JEE Advanced. It is advisable to avoid selective study and to cover the entire syllabus but considering the previous year’s trends, students are advised to lay emphasis on the following chapters/topics in the three subjects:

Mathematics: Quadratic equations & expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors & 3D geometry, matrices in algebra, circle, parabola, ellipse in coordinate geometry, functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors & electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics and modern physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative analysis, coordination chemistry & chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium in physical chemistry and oxygen-related compounds & amines in organic chemistry.

Strategy for attempting various pattern of questions

Multiple choice questions with single choice correct answers: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the question-option–question way. Scanning the question again after the options in mind helps strategizing the approach to solve the question. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple choice questions with multiple choice correct answers: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are same values written in different form. Statistically, these are the questions with least percentage of correct responses. One must only answer the correct options in case of partial marking in these questions.

Comprehension based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case your correct approach might lead to incorrect answer.

Matrix match type (one to one matching): If the question is of one-to-one matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

Matrix match type (one to many matching): This type of matrix match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem if you are confident on the concepts of all four rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical based answer type: Generally, these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be treating them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper.

These questions also have a low scoring statistical record. In previous years, answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. Students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason assertion type: These days these types of questions are not asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Otherwise, it’s very tricky to decide between the options A and B or else you can mark the correct response easily.

It is time to consolidate one’s preparation and not to start any new topic. At this time, revise important formulae and brush up all important concepts in all three subjects. Take mock tests every alternate day keeping a check on your time taken on each question and devise a strategy for the exam day.

To set your biological clock take the mock tests in the actual timings of the exam. Avoid studying any new chapters or refer new books in the last one week. Revise from your own handwritten notes, as you will find it easier to grasp. Do test analysis after every test taken so that you avoid committing the same mistakes.

— Written by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert

