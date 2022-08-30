JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper Out: Know Answer Key, Result Date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has released the question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022. Those who took the IIT entrance exam this year can check both the papers and download the same from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The copy of candidate responses will be made available on Wednesday, September 1.

The exam was held on Sunday, August 28 in two shifts — paper one from 9 am and noon, and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The online display of provisional answer keys will be on September 3 and the window to raise objections will be open till September 4. IIT Bombay will consider the objections raised and prepare the final answer keys and results accordingly. Both will be released on September 11. The tentative date to start the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12.

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper Out: How to Check

Step 1. Open the official website of JEE Advanced 2022

Step 2. Scroll down and click on the question paper 1/2 link on the homepage.

Step 3. The JEE Advanced question papers will load on your computer screen.

Step 4: Save, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Around 1.6 lakh students, which include 50 foreign nationals, have applied for JEE Advanced 2022. This year, students claimed the math part in JEE Advanced paper 1 was not very tough and normal. While chemistry was scoring, the physics part was a bit difficult, revealed experts.

Further, IITs are offering supernumerary seats for female candidates to improve gender balance in the institutes. The number of supernumerary seats in various programmes will be decided by individual IITs ensuring that every institute has at least 20 per cent female enrolment in undergraduate programmes.

