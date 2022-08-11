JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations End Today Amid Demand For Extension, Third Attempt for JEE Main

As the exam conducting institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is soon going to end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, August 11; candidates are seeking an extension. A large number of students are stating that they want to have an extension to JEE advanced and third attempt at JEE Main 2022 as the first level of engineering entrance was marred by glitches.

Recently, a student who scored 99.4 percentile at end of JEE Main result has appealed to authorities to allow him an extra chance as his score has been changed overnight to 77 percentile and he is now not being allowed to take the test. He, however, is not the only one. A large number of candidtaes are asking for another attempt at JEE Main.

As per the current schedule, the exam will be held on August 28 and the admit card will be available for download from August 23 onwards. JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The test is divided into two three-hour papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). It is mandatory to participate in both exams. At the Indian Institutes of Technology, the JEE Advanced exam is administered for admission to various programmes (IITs). Maximum two JEE (Advanced) attempts per candidate are allowed during a two-year period. The only format for the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

Candidates who have not filled the JEE Advanced 2022 application form yet, are advised to visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in and complete the registration process.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and login using JEE (Main) 2022 Step 3. Application number and Password

Step 4. Fill application form, upload documents

Step 5. Pay fee and submit application

Step 6. Download form and take a printout.

JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Fee

Those who want to apply will have to give the registration fee. students have to pay a fee of Rs 2800. For female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1400 and reserved category candidates including SC/ST/PwD too it is Rs 1400.

