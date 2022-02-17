JEE Advanced 2022 Syllabus Released by IIT Bombay at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has recently released the JEE Advanced 2022 syllabus on the JEE Advanced’s newly launched official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download the PDF format of the syllabus that has details for all the three subjects, including physics, chemistry and mathematics.

This year IIT Bombay has revised the syllabus for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination and the revised syllabus has only been uploaded It is available on the official website -jeeadv.ac.in, or visit: https://jeeadv.ac.in/syllabus/combined-syllabus.pdfThe JEE Advanced syllabus has included all the topics which will be part of the JEE Advanced 2022 examination, for which dates are yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency yet. It should be noted that IIT Bombay will be conducting the JEE Advanced Exams this year.

Subject-wise Syllabus

As per the syllabus, chemistry’s syllabus is divided into three parts: physical chemistry, organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry. In the paper, students will have some general topics from the physical chemistry stream that they have studied in class 11 and 12. These topics includes, concept of atoms and molecules, dalton’s atomic theory, mole concept, chemical formulae, balanced chemical equations, neutralisation and displacement reactions.

Other topics from the stream are gaseous and liquid States, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electro chemistry and so on. Further for the inorganic chemistry portion of the paper will include questions on isolation, preparation and properties of various metals and compounds.

Further, definitions and characteristics of 3D series transition elements, ores and minerals and extractive metallurgy are also part of the syllabus. Preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes and alkynes are part of the organic chemistry syllabus along with various other topics.

The syllabus of mathematics is the same as last year, having topics of algebra, matrics, probability, trigonometry, analytical geometry, calculus, and vectors. Six fields of physics are included in the physics syllabus, which are general physics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

