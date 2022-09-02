JEE Advanced 2022: Want to Study BTech in ECE? Check Cut-off Across IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the result of the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced 2022 on September 11. So far, candidates’ response sheets have been released and the provisional answer keys will be issued on September 3 at the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to seek admissions to their preferred institutes and courses only when cut-offs and scorecards are declared.

BTech in electronics and communication engineering is amongst the most opted courses by the aspirants of IITs. Therefore in the meantime, have a look at the last year’s IIT cut-offs of the same course and get an idea of the minimum rank you need to secure for getting enrolled.

IIT BTech in electronics and communication engineering closing rank 2021

IIT Closing rank male Closing rank female IIT Bhubaneswar 4,174 8,253 IIT Roorkee 1,421 3,389 IIT Dhanbad 5,047 11,313 IIT Kharagpur 1,132 2,780

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam was conducted on August 28. The test was held in two phases for two compulsory papers. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to noon and paper 2 started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. Candidates who secured a rank under 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2022, qualified for the Advanced test.

Now those who clear the JEE Advanced will have to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The JoSAA counselling process is going to commence from September 12 onwards. Aspirants are recommended to keep an eye on the online portal of JEE Advanced for staying up to date on the latest information.

Almost 1.6 lakh students including 50 foreign nationals, have applied for JEE Advanced this year. The IITs are offering supernumerary seats for female candidates to improve gender balance in the institutes this time. The number of supernumerary seats in various programmes will be decided by individual IITs ensuring that every institute has at least 20 per cent female enrolment in undergraduate programmes.

