JEE Advanced 2023: IITs to Consider Class 12 Performance Criteria for Admission to BTech Courses

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to change the admission criteria and consider class 12 marks as well from the upcoming academic year along with JEE Advanced scores. The class 12 performance was considered for admission to IITs prior to the pre-pandemic times and is set to return back from the upcoming academic year.

The IITs had relaxed the requirements for candidates’ performance in board exams 2020 and 2021 after several central and state boards had to cancel the board exams due to the Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Due to final board exams making a comeback from the current academic year, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has now decided to do away with the relaxation of admission regarding performance on the class 12 board exam. It has decided reintroduce the performance criteria of class 12 once again during a meeting held last month. A formal announcement, however, is expected soon, reported a leading news daily.

Prior to the pandemic, candidates belonging to general category were required to score at least 75 per cent in class 12 or be placed in the top 20 per cent of their class to be considered for admission at an IIT along with a qualifying JEE Advanced score.

Candidates must who have passed class 12 board examination or are currently pursuing this year with physics and mathematics as mandatory subjects along with chemistry and biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main 2023. The top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are allowed to sit for JEE Advanced every year.

For appearing in the JEE Main, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE Main 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April. The best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks, as per the rules. Students can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session will be out by March.

