JEE Advanced 2023 Schedule Out, Exam on June 4, Registrations From April 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. The registration process for the entrance test for admission in IITs is set to go live on April 30 and will continue till May 4 at the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the notification, the last date for fee payment is till May 5. Admit cards will be available to the candidates online on May 29 with JEE Advanced 2023 set to be conducted on June 4. The exam will be held in two papers — 1 and 2 on the same day for three hours each.

Applicants who clear the JEE Main cut-off will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 test. Selected candidates will be able to take admissions to IITs and other reputed engineering colleges for B.Tech. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses - bachelor’s, integrated master’s, bachelor master’s dual degree in engineering, science, or architecture.

JEE Advanced 2022: Key Dates

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE Advanced 2023 — June 9

Provisional answer key — June 11

Candidates can give feedback and suggestion for the provisional answer key — June 11 to 12

Final answer key and result of JEE Advanced 2023 will come out on June 18.

The IIT, Guwahati has also released the online registration date for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) and Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 process 2023. The application process for AAT will be conducted on June 18 to June 19. The exam will be conducted on June 21, with the result slated to be out on June 25. The JoSAA process will be held on June 19.

JEE Advanced is conducted in 7 Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee- under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board. For more information on the engineering entrance test, candidates must visit the official portal.

