JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Today, Know How to Check

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT result 2022 will be released today, September 17 at 5 pm. The results will be released on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who took the AAT will be able to check their results once it has been released using their application number and date of birth.

The BArch programme is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only. Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2022 are eligible to appear in AAT 2022. Candidates who clear the examination will be allotted BArch seats across IITs depending on the cutoff and their ranks.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to JEE Advanced AAT 2022’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Login using registration number, date of birth

Step 4: The result will appear. Save and download the acknowledgment form for future reference

The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted in the offline mode in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM on September 14. The test usually features questions ranging from topics of geometrical drawing, imaging, aesthetic sensitivity, freehand drawing, architectural awareness and three dimensional perceptions.

The JEE Advanced results 2022 was released the BTech result on September 11.This year, a total of 1.6 lakh students including 50 foreign nationals had registered for JEE Advanced 2022. The exam was held in two shifts on August 28 with the first paper being conducted from 9 am to noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers were presented in both English and Hindi. The JoSAA counselling started on September 12.

