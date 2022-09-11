JEE Advanced AIR 1 Shishir Says Did Not Follow 10-12 Hour Study Schedules

Karnataka boy Shishir has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE Advanced. The teenager has also secured a top rank in JEE Main as well as obtained top rank in the state-level pharmacy entrance exam. The Bengaluru boy has been consistently studious but claims that he did not put 12-14 hours into his studies which is a common practice. Talking to news18.com he has said that it is not the number of hours but the quality that matters while cracking entrance exams.

Shishir, a student of Narayana eTechno School Vidyaranyapura said used to take small breaks after every hour of preparation. Regular breaks, however, did not mean a lack of focus, he claims that it was his consistency that worked for him. He said that he made sure that he studies every day. He has been preparing for IIT entrance for the past two years.

Advertisement

Apart from IIT entrance, he has also obtained rank 1 in KCET under the pharma category. He scored a total of 178/180 in KCET and secured a CET percentage of 100. In his CBSE class 12 board exams, he scored 97.9 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here