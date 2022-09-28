JEE Advanced Rank Holders' Parents Ask for a Flat on IIT Bombay Campus, Director Gives Fitting Reply

The IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri recently took to the social media platform Facebook to share the kind of requests that he receives from the parents of the students securing admission to the prestigious college.

The director shared that a student’s mother called the institute to check if her child will be able to get a scholarship due to the high rank that he/she has achieved. He further shared that she also asked if her child can be provided with a flat on campus.

“If my kid joins IITB, would you give him/her a scholarship because of a high rank? My reply was — if the parental income is low, we can definitely support if the student applies, but not otherwise".

To which the parent asked if IIT Bombay could provide the child with a flat on the campus?

While the director told the candidate’s mother that her kid can get a scholarship if the parental income is less and if he/she applies for a scholarship, Chaudhuri was not happy with the second question and he replied, “Are you trying to bargain because of the high rank of your kid?"

The director stated in the Facebook post that “all five kids of a mother may not be equally endowed, but to the mother all kids are equal. Similarly, for IITB also, once a student joins, all of them enjoy the same rights and privileges irrespective of their rank, income, culture or social status."

With this example, he gave a message to all parents of aspirants to let the kid be a kid among all other kids and grow taller by being with them and not away from them.

The former IIT Delhi Director, Ramgopal Rao, also added that this anecdote was “a reflection of the society" and “an unfortunate reality".

