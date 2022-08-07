JEE Advanced Registrations: Documents Needed to Apply For IIT Entrance

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence today, August 7, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be held on August 28 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates can register for JEE Advanced 2022 using the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, if they received a top 2,50,00 JEE Main rank. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advance 2022 application deadline is August 11, 2022. The NTA will be releasing JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today, August 7.

JEE Advanced exam 2022: List of Documents Required

10th class certificate or birth certificate.

12th or equivalent exam certificates.

Category, PwD or DS certificate (if applicable).

Scribe letter (if applicable).

PIO card or OCI certificate (if required).

JEE Advanced exam 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.

Step 3. Complete the registration process with basis details.

Step 4. Upload the required documents as per the specifications.

Step 5. Pay the application fee.

Step 6. Preview all details and submit the application.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400 female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and others will have to pay Rs 2,800. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam date has been announced. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will be conducted in 2 papers on a single day.

The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

