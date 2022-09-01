JEE Advanced Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in: How to Download Your IIT Entrance OMR Sheet?

Students who attempted the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced - on August 8 can check their OMR sheets or response sheets from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in starting today, September 1 onwards. According to the schedule released by the authorities, the response sheet will be released at 10 am. Students can log in using credentials including JEE Advanced admit card to download their response sheets.

The OMR sheets will display answers attempted by students and the answer key will depict the options which are correct. Students can download answer keys from September 3 onwards. Matching the answer key with the OMR sheet can give students can get an idea of the marks they will obtain. The JEE Advanced question papers have already been out.

JEE Advanced 2022 OMR Sheet: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the OMR Sheet link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: OMR Sheet will be displayed, download

The answer key to be released on September 3 will be provisional and students will be able to raise objections against the same. The result will be based on the final answer key which will be created after studying the objections. The JEE Advanced 2022 result is scheduled to be out on September 11.

Around 1.6 lakh students, which include 50 foreign nationals, have applied for JEE Advanced 2022. This year, students claimed the math part in JEE Advanced paper 1 was not very tough. While chemistry was scoring, the physics part was a bit difficult, revealed experts.

Further, IITs are offering supernumerary seats for female candidates to improve gender balance in the institutes. The number of supernumerary seats in various programmes will be decided by individual IITs ensuring that every institute has at least 20 per cent female enrolment in undergraduate programmes.

