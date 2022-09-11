JEE Advanced Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to Download Scorecards? Know Best Ranked IITs

Candidates can calculate their probable marks based on the answer key. Students can keep their answer key and question paper side by side and award themselves marks for the correct answers. For the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, the right answers will get four marks and two marks to be deducted for wrong answers. In the case of numerical-type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks will be awarded for every correct attempt.
IITs create a merit list based on the score as well as the reservation norms, apart from regular quota, the IITs also have supernumerary seats for females as well as foreign students. Super numerary seats are in addition to the existing seats. Other quotas include –
OBC-NCL – 27%
SC – 15%
ST – 7.5%
PwD – 5%
Apart from IITs, the following colleges accept JEE Advanced scores for admissions –
— Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
— Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) are located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati
— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
— Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
— Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam
Before the final score, JEE Advanced final answer key will also be released. The answer key will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The result will be based on the final answer key. The preliminary answer key was released earlier and students were given window to raise objections.
– The marks obtained by the candidate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics’ Paper and Paper 2 will be added individually to determine their score in each subject.
– A total score will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the subject.
– The combined score of students who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be used to prepare the JEE Advanced 2022 ranking.
The IIT JEE 2020 AIR 1 Chirag Falor had scored 352 out of 396 and beat more than 1.6 lakh students to secure the top spot. Hailing from Pune, he had secured AIR 12 in the JEE Main that year. Chirag, however, had already taken his admission at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US and hence he decided to give up his IIT seat. He had been preparing for JEE since he was in class 9 wanted to pursue research in Astrophysics.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the official link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Step 5: Make a hard copy of it for future use.
Students clearing JEE Advanced will have the option of selecting the IIT of their choice, given they are eligible. Here is the list of top raking IITs according to NIRF Ranking 2022 -
Rank 1:IIT Madras
Rank 2:IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: NIT Trichy
Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad
Rank 10: NIT Karnataka
Indian Institute of Technology Madras has taken a unique initiative to make its high-quality courses in Computer Science available to everyone. The Faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by educational institutions, students, and anyone else interested. The core Computer Science courses that are available on the portal- nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/ are on programming, data structures, computer organisation and algorithms. Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at IIT Madras during the pandemic.
IIT entrance exam conducting institute - IIT Bombay - will be announcing the result for JEE Advanced 2022 today, September 11 at 10 am. Students will be able to check their schedule at jeeadv.ac.in.
Those who crack the result will be eligible for admission, after the counseling process.

At least 2,50,000 students, who perform well in JEE Mains, get a chance to appear for JEE Advanced. However, this time, the remaining students of 2021 also have been added to that list, however, the number of candidates taking the exam has been on a decline. Out of 2.5 lakh students eligible to apply only 1.6 lakh candidates applied for admission at IITs.
At least 2,50,000 students, who perform well in JEE Mains, get a chance to appear for JEE Advanced. However, this time, the remaining students of 2021 also have been added to that list, however, the number of candidates taking the exam has been on a decline. Out of 2.5 lakh students eligible to apply only 1.6 lakh candidates applied for admission at IITs.
This year, a total of 1.6 lakh students including 50 foreign nationals registered for JEE Advanced 2022. The exam was held in two shifts on August 28. Last year, Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance by scoring the highest ever marks. He topped the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2021 by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 marks.
