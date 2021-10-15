JEE Advanced Result LIVE Updates: Expected Cut-off, Admission Rules, Topper List

JEE advanced answer key will be released today at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can follow these steps to download the same -

Step 1. Log on to the official IIT JEE portal

Step 2. Click on the direct link to answer the key available on the homepage, once released

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window having the key in form of a PDF

Step 4. Download and save the PDF