JEE Advanced Result LIVE Updates: Expected Cut-off, Admission Rules, Topper List

JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE updates: Result for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will be declared soon at jeeadv.ac.in. The cut-off to seek admissions in IITs is expected to be over 70% marks. After the result, the JoSAA counselling process will begin and AAT registration for admission to BArch courses begin.
Last year, Chirag Falor has secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He obtained 352 marks out of 396. Read More
Apart from IITs, following colleges accept JEE Advanced score for admissions -
— Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
— Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati
— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
— Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
— Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam
IITs create a merit list based on the score as well as the reservation norms, apart from regular quota, the IITs also have supernumerary seats for females as well as foreign students. Super numerary seats ae in addition to the exisiting seats. Other quotas include -
OBC-NCL – 27%
SC – 15%
ST – 7.5%
PwD – 5%
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum. In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4-year Bachelor’s program have the option to pursue BTech (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a Minor. Further, in some IITs BTech. students also have the option to pursue an interdisciplinary Dual Degree, with Bachelors in parent Department and Masters in some other Department.
|JEE-ADV RANKS VS CUTOFF %
|RANK
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Expected 2021 cut off
|MARKS
|360
|366
|360
|372
|396
|RANK
|MARKS Range/360
|% Range
|10
|81.11
|89.60
|86.11
|81.00
|81.06
|10
|318
|325
|88%
|90%
|100
|68.61
|83.30
|75.83
|72.85
|70.45
|100
|276
|290
|77%
|81%
IIT Kharagpur has instituted the country’s first of its kind full-ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE Advanced. The scholarship will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session and will consider students whose parents gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh
Students do not have to clear JEE advanced alone to get a seat in IITs. There are alternative ways of getting admission to IITs including online degrees offered by IITs, GATE, CAT, among other entrances…read more.
A total of 43,204 candidates had qualified JEE Advanced in 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 were females. Chirag Falor secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2020. He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal topped among females all India Rank 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.
Clearing Advanced would not be enough for those seeking admission in design courses. Students will have to apply for AAT as well. The registration process for the same will begin tomorrow, October 16. Meanwhile, the engineering aspirants can registration for academic programs under JoSAA.
Candidates can calculate their probable marks based on the answer key. Students can keep their answer key and question paper side by side and award themselves marks for correct answer. For the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, right answers will get four marks and two marks to be deducted for wrong answers. In the case of numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks will be awarded for every correct attempt.
JEE advanced answer key will be released today at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can follow these steps to download the same -
Step 1. Log on to the official IIT JEE portal
Step 2. Click on the direct link to answer the key available on the homepage, once released
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window having the key in form of a PDF
Step 4. Download and save the PDF
In JEE Advanced 2020, Chirag Falor had topped the exam. Here is a list of the top 10 rank holders from last year. This year, the topper list will be released shortly after the result
Rank 1: Chirag Falor
Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj
Rank 4: R Muhender Raj
Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal
Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal
Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar
Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube
Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal
Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal
Last year’s topper, Chirag Falor from Pune had got All India Rank 1 in JEE advanced by obtaining 352 marks out of 396. He is currently studying in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. In the JEE Main held January 2020, Falor had obtained a 99.9897 percentile score. He appeared again in September 2020 and got 100 percentile and 12th rank.
In the past three years, the cut-off for entry in the top 100 ranks in JEE advanced results has been over 70% and this year too a similar score is expected. “In 2021, we expect the cut-off to be around 276 to 290 marks out of 260 for top 100 ranks and 318 to 325 for top 10 ranks. Percentage-wise it could be in the range of 77% to 81%," said Dr P. Prameela, Head of Academics, Narayana Group.
A student has to obtain at least 75% marks in class 12 board exams along with the JEE Advanced score for admissions to IITs, however, this year, the board exam criterion has been dropped as several boards could not hold exams due to the pandemic and students were assessed based on an alternative criterion. Thus, JEE Advanced score is the sole entry gateway to BTech courses at IITs.
After the JEE Advanced result is declared, a centralised counselling and seat allotment process will begin. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling will begin from tomorrow - October 16. Through Josaa candidates can seek admissions to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 other government-funded technical institutes.
Students can check their results by following these steps -
Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
The result for IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced - will be released today - October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. The result is expected to be announced at 10 am. Students need to keep their admit cards ready to check their scores
