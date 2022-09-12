JEE Advanced Results: Uttar Pradesh Best Performing State in IIT Entrance Exam

Uttar Pradesh bagged the top spot in JEE (Advanced) results, with 3,864 qualified candidates, followed by Rajasthan with 3,339 candidates clearing the engineering entrance exam. The top five states accounted for more than 14,632 or 36 per cent of the candidates who have qualified for the engineering entrance exam this year.

Maharashtra has the third largest number of candidates, 3036, clearing the JEE Advanced with Andhra Pradesh (2,241 candidates) and Telangana at number four and five respectively, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, Delhi zone saw the most number of students, 133, finishing in the top 5000 of the JEE Advanced 2022 results. Many experts believed this year’s results highlight a big shift in the pattern of the results so far.

Advertisement

Previously, several candidates registered for JEE from the state they received coaching in. For example, many students from UP, Bihar and Delhi would register and take the exam in Rajasthan because they lived in Kota for JEE coaching.

“The entire focus has shifted to smaller towns where there is a hunger for technical education. In UP, there is a new love for professionals wherein parents even from poor backgrounds have woken up to the benefits of quality," said Pradipto Banerjee, former IIT-Roorkee director.

Candidates fill out the state information when registering for JEE (Mains), as the state eligibility data will be used for admission to the NIT system during counselling.

The report suggested that there also has been a shift in the dynamics of the school education whose students cleared the exam, with growing participation of students from state boards.

Advertisement

One of the most coveted engineering entrance exams in the nation, the JEE, has two levels: Main and Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in charge of administering the JEE exam. A total of 1,55,538 candidates took both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022, with 40,712 qualifyings. Female candidates accounted for 6,516 of the total qualified candidates.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here