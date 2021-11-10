Odisha Boy Shifts from State Board to CBSE to Crack JEE Advanced, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer

After studying till class 10 in Odia medium, Goutam Das, shifted to CBSE as he believed it would help him crack the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2021. The 17-year-old has now secured rank 115 in the national-level entrance exam and has secured admission to IIT Kanpur. He has been selected for one of the most sought-after courses BTech in computer science engineering. The journey so far, however, was not that easy.

Being from a government school, Goutam says the CHSE Odisha board focuses more on the board exams first to ensure admission in a decent CBSE affiliate school. In class 11, Goutam then went on to join SAI International School, affiliated with CBSE. He was also selected for a 100 per cent scholarship from the school as well.

Soon after boards, he appeared for JEE Advanced. He did not spend much time preparing for Mains and considered it only as a way to be eligible for the IIT entrance test. Goutam only attempted the February session of the JEE Main 2021 and secured 99.99 percentile and All India Rank of 28 in one and only exam.

He focussed his preparations for JEE Advanced rather than JEE Mains. Claiming that most of the topics of JEE Main were covered in JEE Advanced in fact at a tougher level, Goutam claims preparing for Advanced helped him get through Mains as well.

“Only two or three topics are extra in JEE Mains while rest of the requirements are the same for both Mains and Advanced. To ensure a decent rank in Mains I studied one month before the exam. Since my aim was IIT, I had to be among the top 2.5 lakh students and make it through the cut-off," he said.

For his preparation, rather than studying based on the number of hours he opted to study by chapters and topics, instead. He would take up a topic and finish it by that day.

“I had no fixed time of study per day rather I would set my mind on a particular topic and complete it by that day. I used to do in-depth study regardless of how much time it took. I used to set targets of completing certain chapters and have to complete all the questions from this chapter of a particular paper," explains Goutam.

Some of the books he referred to for JEE Advanced 2021 include Arihant, HC Verma for physics, inorganic chemistry, GRB, for physical chemistry. He also practised question bank of Shri Balaji publication, for math, he took several test series and NCERT for chemistry.

A native of Baleshwar, his father owns a small business and his mother is a homemaker.

Getting admission to IIT is not the only dream of this topper. Goutam now plans to take UPSC civil services exam and become an IAS officer however he says he will put his complete focus on his graduation following which he will begin his preparations for the service.

