JEE Main 100 Percentile Scorer From Jharkhand is Fascinated With Engineering, Aims at Getting a Seat at IIT Bombay

Kushagra Srivastava from Ranchi, Jharkhand is among the 14 students who have scored 100 percentile marks in the national level engineering exam — JEE Main 2022. The topper said he has been fascinated with engineering since childhood and has continued to be interested in it till now. It was his interest in the core subjects, which he claimed, helped him crack the exam. He now aims at cracking the IIT entrance, JEE Advanced. He is aiming at grabbing a seat in the coveted IIT Bombay. He wants to pursue BTech in computer science.

The 17-year-old said claims he had not devoted too much time to Main as his focus has always been JEE Advanced. Kushagra began his preparations for IITs after class 10 boards, in March of 2020. “I studied for 6 to 7 hours every day for JEE Advanced. For the CBSE board, I began preparations just one month before exams."

Advertisement

Read | JEE Main 100 Percentile Scorer Sarthak Maheshwari Says Could Not Study for Long Hours

To practice his test-taking skills, he relied heavily on mock tests. For his preparations, he studied only from NCERT and also class notes that he got from his coaching classes, Allen Career Institute, Kota.

Kushagra claims his favourite subject is Math as it is “thought-invoking and fun". Furthermore, he wants to go ahead in the technical field of computer science. His hobbies include painting and playing badminton.

While his father, Santosh Kumar is a government executive engineer, his mother, Neelam Lata is a joint secretary under the Jharkhand government. A student of CBSE board Bridgeford School, Tupudana, he is still awaiting his class 12 result which will likely be announced by this month. He had studied his class 10 from CISCE board St Xavier’s School, Doranda which he cleared with 97.8 per cent marks in 2020. Thereafter, he began his preparation for JEE.

Also read| Meerut Boy Tops JEE Main ‘Without Preparation’, Cracked IISc Entrance Too, Now Aims at IIT

Advertisement

In the first session, as many as 14 students scored 100 percentile, however, the top rank is yet to be out. The rank 1 will be declared only after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams, which is scheduled to begin July 21. In session 1, out of the total 8,72,432 students who registered for the exam, while 7,69,589 had appeared for the exam. Out of the 14 students who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1, four are from Telangana, followed by three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.