JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Release Date: How to Download, What to Check

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is set to be released in the second week of April. The official confirmation of the date, however, is still awaited. The registration process for the session 1 of JEE Main 2022 concluded on April 5. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in by using their login credentials for the portal. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is slated to be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main 2022’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter your application number and date of birth in the specified field

Step 4: Submit your request

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it and take a printout to carry it on the day of the exam

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: What to Check

Admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in JEE Main 2022. Failure to produce an authorised admit card will result in the debarment of the candidate to take the entrance exam.

JEE Main 2022 admit card will carry information like the date, time, address of the centre, for the entrance exam along with candidate’s details like name, photo, signature, and paper in which they are appearing.

Other key information like the guidelines for the exams and instruction about COVID-19 protocol will also be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the information mentioned in admit card and approach NTA in case of any discrepancy.

This time, the JEE Main is being conducted in two sessions by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Unlike last time, when it was held in four phases. It is held for admission into undergraduate courses offered by engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and others.

