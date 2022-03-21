Home » News » education-career » JEE Main 2022 After Board Exams, More Gap Between Both Sessions: Demand Students

Students want JEE Main to be rescheduled (Representational Image)
JEE Main 2022 dates clash with both central and state exams. Further, there is not much gap between first and second attempt in engineering entrance leaving less time for improvement, claim students

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: March 21, 2022, 13:02 IST

JEE Main 2022 should be held after the board exams, which demands a large section of students who are continuously holding online protests. Even since being announced, the JEE Main 2022 dates have been changed, however, the shift of a day or two is not enough for students who claim that the competitive exam should be held after the board. Not just CBSE but also several state board exam dates are clashing with JEE Mains.

Students claim that the preparation strategy for both — boards and JEE — exams are different and with both exams in the same month, students will have to undergo a lot of stress. Further, they are also demanding more time between both attempts of JEE Main. The session 1 which was scheduled to be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and May 4. The JEE Main session 2 is to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. This leaves not much gap between the two sessions.

In another major change, JEE Main 2022 will have negative marking in both section A (MCQ-type questions) and section B (numerical value). Earlier when the numerical section was introduced, students were given zero for the long-form answers, now negative marks will be given for a wrong answer. Like in MCQ, students will get four marks for every correct answer and – 1 for everyone.

