JEE Main 2022: All You Need to Know to Start Preparing for Engineering Entrance

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is one of the most challenging admission tests in the country. It needs commitment, consistency, and patience. Every year, thousands of aspiring students undertake the examination to achieve their dream of studying at the most promising engineering institutes. It is advisable to start preparations early while aligning the study plan effectively with the class 12 board examination. Both JEE Main and JEE Advanced consist of a curriculum covering topics from physics, chemistry, and mathematics studied during classes 11 and 12.

Preparation tips

>Clarity on the syllabus

Students should clearly understand the topics to be covered to effectively manage the preparation. A study plan should be drawn keeping in mind the easy and difficult topics. Take up one topic at a time to achieve successful results.

>Set a timetable

Depending on your pace, prepare a daily study schedule covering all three subjects and follow it religiously. It will help to complete chapters on time avoiding negligence and excessive time allotment.

>Understand the exam pattern

It is critical to understand the examination pattern and to manage time properly. Out of 90 questions, candidates need to answer 75 questions. The duration of every paper is 3 hours. Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical questions out of which 5 questions have to be answered. For MCQs, 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. For numerical questions, 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and there is no negative marking in this section.

The question paper will be available in regional languages like English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Subject-wise Study Tips

>Physics

Physics is heavily based on conceptual understanding. Students must pay attention to understanding the concept without any ambiguity. After the concepts are mastered, the same must be applied in problem-solving. Practicing higher-level problems will help to gain confidence and thus strengthen the topic studied. To bring cohesivity at least two different sources should be taken into consideration. This will help in preparing physics concepts in the best possible way.

>Chemistry

The three branches of chemistry — physical, inorganic, and organic must be studied in a holistic way to master the concepts and gain marks in the examination. Physical chemistry requires a better understanding and application of formulae. Inorganic chemistry is majorly memory-based and hence mnemonics are helpful for better remembrance. Organic chemistry though being vast is based on logical and conceptual thinking. All reactions must be written and understood at all levels for them to be recalled correctly in the exam.

>Mathematics

Mathematics requires a lot of practice. The questions are often tricky and require real hard work. More practice increases one’s problem-solving ability. In JEE, questions are often lengthy and options are close enough. So, one needs to be careful with calculations and time management. Concepts and formulas must be at one’s fingertips and students must know every shortcut possible to save that golden second.

Mock Test and Question Papers

There is no alternative to revision. Candidates need to take regular mock tests post-completion of every chapter to analyse the performance. Mock tests are now available in different dialects to overcome language barriers.

One should not overstress themselves. As many as 4 examination sessions will be held for JEE Main 2022 so to get better scores one can focus on the next attempt rather than feeling demotivated. Mental wellness is extremely crucial to maintain to cope up with the examination pressure. One need not worry about bad performance – what is most important is to gather oneself and bounce back into the race. Besides, students must keep healthy and fit to endure the rigours of studying. Take proper rest and sleep. Falling sick during preparation will lose your precious time.

>— Authored by Charu Noheria, CO-founder and COO at Practically

