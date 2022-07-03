JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objection, Calculate Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the preliminary answer key for the JEE Main 2022 session 1. Students who appeared for the engineering entrance exam from June 23 to June 29 can download their answer key from nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The answer key has questions and corresponding right answers to it.

If students think the answer marked is wrong or find any error in the answer key, they can raise objections against the same. A fee of Rs 200 per objection will be applicable. Students can only raise challenges till July 4, at 5 PM. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium, as per NTA.

JEE Main 2022: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Vist jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Click on the answer you think is wrong

Step 4: Select the correction option, explain your reasons, attach supporting documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," NTA said in an official notice.

JEE Main 2022: How to estimate marks

Students can also use the answer key to estimate of marks obtained in the exam. Students can give 4 marks to themselves for every right answer or if the answer that they wrote matches with the answer in the answer key. The final total will be their raw score. NTA result is given in percentile score.

The highest raw marks obtained will be given 100 percentile while all results will be given comparative marking. To calculate the rank, marks obtained by students in all four sessions will be normalised and ranks will be calculated, as per rules/

