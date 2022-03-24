JEE Main 2022 Applications Closing Shortly: Five Things to Remember Before Filling Form

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is closing soon. As per the official notice, aspirants can only apply till March 31 for the session 1 exam. The application process opens currently will only be valid for session 1 and applications would reopen for session 2 later. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill their form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 has undergone a lot of changes. After the cheating scam in JEE Main 2021 exams, now the exam conducting body - National Testing Agency (NTA) has added several security features to the application form. For the first time, students will not be allowed to make changes to their application form. This means no edit window will open hence students have to ensure that their application form is filled correctly in the first go. Here are some steps to ensure the same.

JEE Main 2022: Don’t Forget to Select Language

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in different languages. Students will have to select the mode of their examination while filling out the application form. Once the application form is submitted with a certain language, it cannot be changed at a later stage. The exam will be held in languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2022: Aadhaar Number Must

While filling out the application form, candidates mandatorily have to fill out the Aadhar number. Earlier this was an optional field, however, to ensure no imposters take the engineering entrance, the facility has been made mandatory. Further, while filling out the application form, candidates’ photographs will be cross-checked in real-time.

JEE Main 2022: Tier-2 Security Check

In a first-ever move, when Candidates register, they have to enter OTP received at their registered Mobile Number, and before submitting the fees, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address. In another security feature, students will have to download SANDES Application on their smartphone as a secondary channel to receive notifications from NTA. This will ensure that no one but the candidate has access to information they are filling in the application form and the following information including admit card, result update etc.

JEE Main 2022: Ensure to Save Application Confirmation Page

After filling out the form, candidates will have to download the application confirmation page. Apart from official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, students will also get it from UMANG app and DigiLocker. The confirmation page will not be available after June 30.

JEE Main 2022: Application Fee

JEE Main candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. For foreign residents, the application fee is Rs 3000. For female candidates, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates, from India, the fee is Rs 325. While for female, third gender, SC, ST, PwD candidates from abroad the fee is Rs 1500.

