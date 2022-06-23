JEE Main 2022 Begins Despite Demands For Postponement, Important Rules to Know

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 begins today, June 23. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first one will start from 9 am and continue till noon while the second will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The engineering entrance exam first session will go on till June 29. It is important for candidates to carry their admit card as without it they will be not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official portal by using their roll number and date of birth. NTA has asked the candidates to check for the reporting time, gate closing time, shift and timings on the hall ticket.

JEE Main 2022: Documents needed

Apart from the admit card, students need to carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card or PAN card. No candidate would be allowed to enter without proper identity verification.

JEE Main 2022: Reporting time

Students must ensure to enter the exam halls on the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. “On the day of Examination, please reach the venue of the Test at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the Gate Closing time of Centre, you will not be allowed to enter in the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time," said NTA.

JEE Main 2022: Dress Code

Candidates are advised to wear light and comfortable clothes. They are not allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse, any

kind of paper, stationery, textual material, eatables and water. They are also not allowed to carry mobile phone, ear phone, icrophone, calculator, or any electronic gadgets.

JEE Main 2021: COVID-19 guidelines

Students must wear a face mask at all times, and without it they will not be allowed at the exam centre. They will also have to carry their personal hand sanitizer. As per the Covid-19 protocols, all exam centres will be properly sanitised along with furniture and computers. Rooms will have proper ventilation as well as fans and windows for proper air circulation.

The engineering entrance is being held on schedule despite demands for postponement of the exam. The aspirants have been demanding deferment due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme. Further, the farmer’s body, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be conducting a nationwide protest against the scheme on June 24. Students have also pointed to the devastating floods in Assam that have affected lakhs of people there. Several students fear that the situation isn’t safe for them to reach the examination centre.

