JEE Main 2022 Candidates Ask NTA to Postpone Exam: Know Key Demands

The JEE Main 2022 first session will be held in April and the second one in May. With such short notice along with offline board exams, engineering entrance aspirants have been demanding postponement of the exams. Some students have also demanded four attempts for the national level entrance test, while others demand more time between boards and the entrance exam. Many others are not on board with the last-minute change to introduce negative marking for section B.

Here is a list of key demands from students aspiring to crack the engineering entrance exam. Those who clear JEE will be eligible to seek admission in engineering and architecture (for paper 2) courses. Top 2.5 lakh students are also eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced. Every year, about 15 lakh students take the entrance exam.

Advertisement

Little Gap Between Boards and JEE Main

While JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be from May 24 to 29. Besides, the CBSE board exams will begin on April 26. Most state boards too have scheduled their 10th and 12th exams during this time. Several JEE Main aspirants took to social media platforms to demand the postponement of the exams asking NTA to conduct the first session in May as one exam after another will leave them with little or no time for preparations.

Also read| JEE Main 2022 Application Form: How to Select Language, Exam Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students Demand Four sessions

This year, the exam pattern for JEE Main 2022 has been put back to the original format. Last year the exam was held in four sessions. Hence, the students pointed out that with offline board exams and practical assessments, two attempts of engineering entrance may not be enough.

Claiming that this batch has undergone as much disruption as last years’, with most classes being online and coaching institutes working with limited capacity, the relaxation of having four sessions should be extended to current batch as well, demand students.

No Negative Marking for Section B

JEE Main 2022 papers will have two sections — A and B. Section will have multiple-choice questions and section B will consist of numerical type questions. For each correct response, candidates will get four marks while for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted. Earlier, students would get a zero for the wrong answer. The introduction of negative marking can affect the marks of the students.

Read| JEE Main 2022: Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern for Engineering Entrance

The application process for session 1 is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It will be held in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.