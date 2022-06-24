JEE Main 2022 Day 2 Exam Had Tougher Math, Easier Chemistry in Overall Moderate Paper

On the second day of the national engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022, students found mathematics to be comparatively toughest among sections. Even though there were some difficult questions when compared to last year this year’s exams is considered to be of moderate level of difficulty. Like every year, this year too chemistry continued to be easiest among sections, according to initial reactions by students.

Talking to news18.com, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes said, “organic chemistry had lesser weightage this year and inorganic chemistry had direct questions from NCERT. In physics, most of the questions were from modern physics followed by electrodynamics. In mathematics, coordinate geometry had most of the chunk in exam followed by calculus and algebra."

He further added, “based on reactions of students mathematics section was comparatively tougher with some difficult questions, however, none of the sections was too tough for a serious student to solve. This year, due to the negative marking in integer-type questions, students were extra cautious; despite that most were able to finish the exam, hence the exam was not too lengthy."

“Questions covered chapters like mole concept, chemistry in everyday life, chemical bonding, and coordination compounds. Heat & thermodynamics. Physical chemistry is mostly asked in numerical-based questions. More weightage was given to inorganic chemistry amongst the rest and questions were NCERT Based," said FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish.

He further informed that mathematics had questions from chapters majorly from calculus, coordinate geometry, algebra, vector & 3D geometry. Few numerical-based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Calculus and vectors. Numerical-based questions were reported lengthy by a few students.

In physics, questions were asked from kinematics, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, communication systems, heat and thermodynamics, and modern physics. Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few theory-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

