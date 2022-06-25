JEE Main 2022 Day 3 Exam Analysis: Math Most Difficult, Few Tricky Questions in Chemistry, Physics Easiest, Claim Students

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 mathematics exam held on the third day of the engineering entrance was the most difficult amongst all the sections, says students. While chemistry paper was of moderate level with “some tricky questions" and physics was the easiest of all three. Overall, the students found the paper to be of moderate level.

“In terms of order of difficulty – mathematics was moderately tough while physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students," said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE, Noida.

In math, questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on conic sections and algebra. Weightage was given to chapters like vectors, matrices, probability, 3D geometry, complex numbers in algebra. The mathematics paper comprised of lengthy calculations, said students.

A few good questions were interspersed sporadically, says Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AakashBYJU’S. About seven questions in the math paper was asked from calculus, five from coordinate geometry, three to four from vectors and 3D and not less than five questions from algebra were there. Almost all the topics were covered, he added.

The chemistry paper was of moderate level. Physical chemistry was given more weightage compared to inorganic and organic chemistry. Polymers and biomolecules had some tricky questions, said students. Numerical-based questions from physical chemistry were tricky. Inorganic chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

While physics was the easiest paper and questions were asked from electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity and modern physics. Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy and few fact-based questions were asked from class 12 chapters of NCERT. About five to six questions were asked from electricity and magnetics and a good number of questions were from mechanics, units and dimensions, and two questions were from optics, waves and sound and modern physics.

There were a total of 90 questions comprising of a total marks of 300. Each paper had 30 questions and consisted of 100 marks. All were multiple choice questions Students will get four marks for every correct response. There is no negative marking.

