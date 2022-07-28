JEE Main 2022 Day 4 Exam Had Some 'Tricky' Questions in Both Math and Physics, Say Students

While math and physics featured some lengthy and tricky questions, chemistry was the easiest one, said students, on day 4 of JEE Main 2022 session 2. Numerical-based questions from both math and physics involved some lengthy questions and were tricky, claimed the engineering aspirants. “Chemistry was the easiest of the lot whereas Mathematics because of some lengthy calculations were considered to be difficult by many students," said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S.

The mathematics was of moderate level with questions asked from “all chapters with emphasis on co-ordinate geometry, algebra, straight line, circle, and parabola. Ellipse and hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts. Some good questions were asked from definite integral, differential equations, matrices, sequence and series, binomial theorem, quadratic equations, vectors and probability. Few students reported that numerical-based questions involved some lengthy questions and were tricky," said Ramesh Batlish, expert at FIITJEE Noida.

Advertisement

Physics was of easy to moderate level. Questions were asked from work, power and energy, rotational motion, fluids, simple harmonic motion, electrostatics, EM waves, current electricity, optics and modern physics. “Students felt more weightage was given to chapters of class 11. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations and were tricky. Four questions from current electricity were asked," added Batlish.

The easiest of all the papers was chemistry. It was large based on NCERT books and examples, said Sharma. “The majority of the numerical-based questions were from physical chemistry and the remaining from inorganic and inorganic Chemistry. Overall the questions from the physical, organic and inorganic branches were more or less evenly distributed. Questions from environmental chemistry, polymers and chemistry in everyday life were included in the paper," he said.

“Questions from prominent chapters like coordination compounds, p block, equilibrium, thermodynamics and as also from redox reactions, chemical bonding and chemical kinetics were asked. Overall coverage of the chapters was uniform. A thorough study of the NCERT books, solving examples and mock tests based on NCERT is the guarantee of success in these types of tests," said Sharma.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here