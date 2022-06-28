JEE Main 2022 Day 6: Lengthy Calculations, Tricky Questions, Math Continued to Trouble Engineering Aspirants

While the mathematics paper was tough, the physics and chemistry papers were between moderate to easy level, said students after the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 sixth day exam. Overall, the exam was of moderate level as per the students, however, the math section involved some lengthy calculations and few questions were reported as ‘tricky’.

In JEE Main every year, usually physics comes off as the toughest question paper. This year, however, math has been the most difficult of all three papers since the session 1 began. For day 6 of the session 1 exam this time, “a few students found the mathematics section difficult as quite a few questions involved lengthy calculations," said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, AakashBYJU’s. While some students said a “few questions" were “tricky", said said Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida.

Also read| JEE Main Aspirants Alleged All Questions Were Not Displayed on Screens Due to Server Issue

Advertisement

On day 6, for math, questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on calculus and algebra. This includes chapters of binomial theorem, permutation and combination sequences and series, as well as complex numbers. Calculus included questions from definite integral, differential equation, continuity and differentiability and functions. Questions from coordinate geometry were also present in adequate numbers.

The physics was of easy to moderate level. Questions were asked from electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity and modern physics, EM waves, laws of motion, semiconductors, rotational motion, kinematics, heat and thermodynamics. “Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked," said Ramesh Batlish.

For chemistry, almost equal number of questions were asked from all three branches. Questions were asked from chapters like environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, and p-block elements. Some of the questions from physical chemistry were considered difficult by a section of students, and questions from inorganic chemistry were of moderate levels, added students.

Read| JEE Main Day 5: Tricky Questions in Math May be Deciding Factor

Advertisement

The exam featured a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main paper-1 was of 300 marks. All the three parts — physics, math and chemistry, each had 30 questions. The section-I of the papers had 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with single correct answers and section-II had 10 numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for MCQs is plus four for correct response. A negative marking of one mark is applicable for each incorrect response, and zero, if not attempted. The total marks in each paper is 100.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.