JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key for Session 2 Today: Know How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The answer key will be issued is for the second session of the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA, on August 4, released the preliminary answer key for students to check their answers and raise objections if any. The window to raise objections closed on August 5 at 5 PM.

Now, the NTA, after factoring in all the objections raised by the candidate, will release the final answer key for session 2 of the entrance examination. Candidates will be able download the final answer key using their application number and password. They can use it to estimate their final scores.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Once the website opens, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and under the candidate activity, click on the link that reads, “JEE (MAIN) 2022 Session 2 Display Question Paper and Answer Key."

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here candidates have two options to access the answer key. One is through the application number and password and the second is application number and date of birth. Choose your preferred method.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on “Sign In"

Step 5: The final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can download the answer key in PDF form. Take a print out of the final answer key for future reference.

Candidates can estimate their marks with the help of the final answer key. Candidates are required to give four marks for every answer that matches with the key and deduct one mark for every answer that does not match with the key. The JEE Main Session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30 in CBT mode. After the final answer key is announced, the NTA will announce the final rank list, along with the result for session 2. The result can be also viewed on the JEE Main official website.

