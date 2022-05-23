JEE Main 2022 From June 20: Section-Wise Important Topics, 30-Day Strategy to Crack Engineering Entrance

The national level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - is scheduled to begin from June 20. With less than 30 days left for the exam, here is a look at the most critical topics which students need to prepare to ensure a high score in the exam.

Students by now, need to prepare a realistic timetable as per the time available and remove all distractions from their day to day life to and make a habit of studying every day at the same time. While studying, students need to make notes while. this will lessen the time during revision.

With limited time available, students need to keep revising what they are studying, side by side. By now, students need to start with practice tests and analysis their mistake after every test.

Physics

Important Chapters include -

— Mechanics

— Fluids

— Heat & Thermodynamics

— Waves and Sound

— Capacitors & Electrostatics

— Magnetics

— Electromagnetic Induction

— Optics

— Modern Physics.

Students need to make sure that their concepts are clear in each topic. Solving problems will help you develop concept clarity and improve your confidence level in this subject.

In Physics, solve a problem, then re-create the problem, re-solve it, change it again, re-solve it again. You will start to notice patterns and you start asking more complicated questions and will be able to answer those. You repeat until you have a conceptual, quantitative and an intuitive understanding of what’s going on. The more you practice Physics and analyse your mistakes, the better for you.

Chemistry

Important chapters in chemistry include —

— Qualitative Analysis

— Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry

— Electrochemistry

— Thermodynamics

— Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry

— Aldehyde & Ketone

— Alkyl & Aryl Halides in Organic Chemistry

Study all reaction mechanisms and remember all named reactions. Make notes while you study each chapter.

For Physical Chemistry, read from NCERT and clear concepts at your coaching institute. After you have studied the chapter, write down all important formulae of the chapter in a notebook for quick revision before exams. Complete NCERT thoroughly for solving questions in Inorganic Chemistry. Make precise notes for each chapter.

Mathematics

In mathematics, important chapters include —

— Quadratic Equations & Expressions

— Complex Numbers

— Probability

— Vectors & 3D Geometry

— Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry

— Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

In this subject practice is the key. The questions are of really good quality and will force you to work hard to solve them. The more you study and practice Mathematics, the more it develops your analytical and problem-solving skills.

In JEE, Mathematics questions are sometimes lengthy, and the options are also close enough, so one must be careful in calculations and time management. The concepts and formulas should be at your fingertips. It is advisable to develop your own shortcuts if possible.

— Article by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE expert.

