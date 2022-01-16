JEE Main 2022: Important Topics, Books, Tips to Ace Maths Section

The mathematics section of the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main is considered the most challenging by many JEE aspirants. Many fear this subject while others like it. To score well in mathematics, students need to practice regularly and adhere to the following suggestions.

>Must-Do Chapters in Mathematics

In mathematics, calculus, trigonometry, matrices, and determinants, permutation and combinations are some of the important topics in which students can get good marks. Therefore, students need to have a thorough understanding of all these topics. They must also be able to relate complex numbers with coordinate geometry and vectors.

Advertisement

>Also read| WBJEE to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Entrance Exams That Have Opened Applications

Students must be proficient in coordinate geometry, vectors, and 3D, and algebra and must have the ability to solve complex problems. For calculus, students need to have a good command of basic functions and their graphical behaviour. For problems related to probability, students must have a strong understanding of permutations and combinations. For trigonometry, memorizing formulas and honing problem-solving skills can be enhanced by regular practice. The following point will be quite helpful.

>Important Books

Advertisement

JEE Main aspirants must prepare from relevant books while devising a strategy for the exam. It is also recommended that they do not refer to too many books. The JEE Main 2022 preparation must begin by going through the NCERT books as well as the study material provided by the coaching institute. The students should not waste their time by referring to irrelevant books. Therefore, thorough knowledge and guidance are required at the time of preparation.

Some of the books are given here for reference:

— NCERT Exemplar

— IIT Mathematics by M.L Khanna

— Problems in Calculus of One Variable by IA Maron

— Trigonometry and Geometry by S.L Loney

Advertisement

>Solving Previous Year Papers and practice through Mock Tests

Advertisement

Students must solve previous years’ papers of JEE Main in order to grasp the latest trends as every year several drastic changes take place in the exam pattern as well as the complexity level of the exam. Students must solve at least 20-30 mock papers before appearing for the entrance exam. They must take timed tests in order to measure their speed and accuracy in solving complex problems. Mock tests help in fine-tuning the mind according to the examination conditions and help students build their confidence. If students have exposure to a lot of mock tests, their brains will be trained to solve problems of similar kinds with ease and they will not find the actual exam to be any different than the mock tests.

>Revision

Advertisement

In the last few days before the exam, students must concentrate on proper revision and practice. Students must utilise this crucial time for strengthening their knowledge and concepts by revising them and practising as many questions as possible. During the last few days before the exam, students must just go through their notes and revise all the formulae. Students must ensure to plan their revision as efficiently as they plan their initial preparation including error analysis.

Advertisement

>Know your Strengths & Weaknesses

At this stage, students need to understand what they are good at, which section or area they are strong in, and where improvement is required. This knowledge can help them analyse their strengths and weaknesses and devise strategies such as which section to attempt first, how much time to spend on each section, and what kind of questions to solve first.

>Take help, if required

Students must not hesitate to take help from their teachers or peers at any time of their preparation. Whether it is regarding a concept that needs further clarification or the right approach to attempt the exam, they must reach out for help and guidance. Students must make the best use of this time to fix all the doubts, strengthen knowledge, and be confident about the preparation.

Advertisement

>Replicate a Real Exam Scenario

While practising for the exam at home, students must try replicating a real exam scenario as it can greatly help in addressing their exam-related anxieties. They must find an isolated space and keep all distractions at bay. It is important to time the clock to 3 hours and takes the test at the same time as that of the exam. This will help their biological clock to get accustomed to that of the exam. Everything should be a complete replica of what students will experience on exam day. This will acquaint them with the real exam scenario and boost their confidence.

Advertisement

>Read| Free Crash Course for JEE Main Aspirants, Here’s How to Access Study Material

Tips to prepare better

The following points will serve as a centerpiece in course to a better preparation strategy:

Understand the derivations deeply. Ask yourself questions like: What is the need for such a formula? What steps or techniques are used to arrive at the conclusions? Where to use this formula? All the rationale should be probed into.

The pattern of the solution to a problem must be worked upon. A typical question often requires a combination of various concepts and their intertwining among themselves. Their analysis helps in strengthening the concepts and imbibing the requisite skills.

During the exam, picking up problems on the basis of easy, medium, and difficult and attempting them in this order goes a long way in ensuring success as initial success generates confidence and calms down the mind to think more analytically for the remaining trickier problems.

It is further emphasised that at least 80-100 problems must be practised daily to keep oneself in good nick. A single good source containing a larger number of questions is much more effective than having multiple sources.

An observation of the bar graph of the distribution of mathematics chapters shows that chapters like 3-dimensional geometry, application of derivatives, limits, continuity, and differentiability, and matrices and determinants constitute a higher number of questions in JEE Main.

>— Authored by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.