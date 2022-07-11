JEE Main 2022 Key Controversies: Topper Announcement Before Result to Exam Amid Curfew

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result for the JEE Main Session 1 on the crossover of Sunday night and Monday morning. Lakhs of students are checking their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in, however, many queries and controversies that took place during the JEE Main session 1 remain unanswered. Here is a look at all the controversies that took place during the engineering entrance exam this year -

Catch JEE Main LIVE Results coverage for Session 1 here

Announcement of Topper Ahead of Result

Advertisement

Even as the result is announced, the name of toppers and 100 percentile scorers is still awaited from NTA, however, a well-known education institute Allen based in Kota, Rajasthan had announced weeks ahead that their student Sneha Pareek has secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks and will be getting the rank 1 in JEE Main session 1. The institute claims to have calculated this based on the final answer key released by NTA. The rank list and cut-off are not yet out and will be released after the result of the second JEE Main session scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.

Tech Glitches Alleged During Exam

Advertisement

During the first session of JEE Main, many students alleged that several questions were not displayed properly on the screens. This was reported in many centres in Hyderabad; while there is no official confirmation from authorities, students claim that there were server issues. One of the students said she got the question paper at 10:30 am for the exam which was scheduled for 9 am, however, even after the exam started, the student claimed, not all questions were displayed on the screen.

Section 144 Imposed in Rajasthan

Advertisement

On the last day of JEE Main 2022 session, 1 section 144 was imposed in Rajasthan after the beheading of a tailor in broad daylight. This has created a lot of panic among students. Rajasthan is the hub of coaching institutes, however, the majority of students take exams from Kota and Jaipur regions where the law and order situation is under control.

Exams Amid Assam Floods

Advertisement

Students had asked NTA to postpone JEE Main 2022 in light of the Assam floods. As many as 186 people have lost their lives so far and over 9.68 lakh people in 15 districts are still reeling under the deluge. Nearly 11.17 lakh people in 16 districts of the North-eastern state were affected by the calamity. While the situation is improving now, several districts were badly affected and students had asked NTA to reschedule exams.

Demand for Extra Attempt

Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest, and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided. Last year, there were four sessions and this year, the relaxation is rolled back. Students have taken to social media platforms including Twitter, with the hashtag #ExtraAttemptJEEMAINS2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.