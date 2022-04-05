JEE Main 2022 Last Date to Apply Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registrations will end today, April 5. Candidates who are yet to apply can do so at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application will close for the JEE Main session 1 today, which will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and May 4.

The application process began on March 1 and was to conclude on March 31 but later extended to April 5. Candidates must fill their application forms keeping in hand a valid email id and phone number as they will receive OTP which they will have to enter online to register for the exam. Applicants will also need their Aadhar number.

Unlike last year, when JEE Main was held four times, this time, the engineering entrance exam will have two attempts only. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body will hold the session 2 from May 24 to 29. The application window will be re-opened for session 2.

Advertisement

JEE Main 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

— Scanned passport photograph

— Scanned copy of signature

— Scanned copy of the category certificate, if applicable

JEE Main 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of JEE Main 2022 Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form on the homepage Step 3. Register yourself, enter OTP Step 4. Fill the application form. Pay fees, upload documents Advertisement Step. 5. Download and save the form for future reference. JEE Main 2022: Application Fee Advertisement Candidates will have to pay Rs 600. For female candidates, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates, from India, the fee is Rs 325. For foreign students, it is Rs 3000. While for female, third gender, SC, ST, PwD candidates from abroad, the fee is Rs 1500. After filling out the application form, candidates will have to download the confirmation page. It will not be available after June 30. Further, apart from official website of JEE Main, students will also get the page from UMANG app and DigiLocker.

This year, a two tier security system has been added to ensure candidates are genuine and can be traced back. Hence, when candidates register, they will have to enter OTP received at their registered mobile number. Further, before submitting the fees, they will receive another OTP at their registered e-mail address which they will have to enter. In another security feature, students will have to download SANDES application on their mobile as a secondary channel to receive notifications from NTA. This way only the candidate will have access to the information they are filling in the application form.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.