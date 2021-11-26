JEE Main 2022: List of Free Govt-Run Coaching Institutes for Engineering Aspirants

The JEE Main 2022 is around the corner. Several private colleges and state-level engineering entrances have started their application process and the JEE Main 2022 notification is also expected to be released soon.

With such a short time left, candidates need to be on the top of the game. Here are some free coaching institutes that meritorious candidates can opt for to crack one of the toughest national-level entrances:

Delhi Govt Coaching

The Delhi government is conducting a free coaching scheme called ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ for students preparing for JEE Main. Those from underprivileged backgrounds including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) can apply for these classes.

Aspirants whose annual family income is under Rs 8 lakh are also eligible to avail of this facility. Delhi government has tied up with 46 private coaching centres offering courses for several competitive exams and nearly 15,000 meritorious students will be trained. Further, the students will be given Rs 2,500 per month as a stipend to cover their travel or stationary expenses.

Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyuday Yojna for Rural Students

The UP government is also offering free coaching for JEE Main aspirants. Students from rural areas and poor income families can apply for the programme, however, selection will be the basis of an online exam. Limited seats are offered based on merit.

To avail of the free coaching, students need to register at Abhyuday.up.gov.in. Not just JEE Main but students are also trained for NEET, UPSC, UPPSC, NDA and CDS under the scheme.

Rajasthan Govt Offers Anuprati Coaching

The Rajasthan government’s Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana scheme provides free coaching services to the JEE Main aspirants. Those from SC, ST, OBC, EWS whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail of the benefit. A total of 17 coaching institutes have been selected to offer free coaching classes for various competitive exams under the scheme wherein nearly, 10,000 aspirants will be trained.

Meritorious students are selected based on class 12 and 10 scores. Students who do not have resources or those from socially backward communities are given preference under this scheme. Students are also given scholarships for food and hostel fee.

Haryana

Like the other state governments, Haryana is also providing free coaching for class 10 and 12 students of government schools for various entrances including JEE Mains, NEET, etc. Called ‘Super 100’, the scheme to provide free coaching to meritorious students of state-run-schools for NEET and JEE. Not just Mains, if stduents are eligible, the scheme also offers coaching for Advanced. A total of 26 students trained under the scheme had bagged a seat each in IITs.

Students who obtain at least 80 per cent marks in 10th are eligible to apply. Students are selected based on several exams including written and interview. The cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc. is being borne by the state government. The coaching is being provided by Vikalp Foundation in Rewari.

Odisha

The Odisha govt will provide free training to meritorious students of mining-affected areas in Sundargarh district. For this purpose, three coaching centres have been established at Rourkela, Sundargarh, and Rajgangpur. The coaching classes are for national-level entrance exams like engineering, medical, law, etc. Those from tribal areas and underprivileged families will be selected on the basis of merit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.