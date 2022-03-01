JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: Website Showing Changes, Notification, Registrations Soon

For JEE Main 2021, the number of cities was increased from 232 to 334, and the number of exam centers increased from 660 in 2020 to 828 in 2021. This year too, NTA is likely to hold exams amid strict Covid-19 precautions including social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization of exam centres among others.
The IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced - will be held on July 3, informed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay - the exam organizing institute. The registration process for the same will begin on June 8 which means the JEE Main results will be announced before the same. Thus, it is likely that two attempts for JEE will be in April and May and results can be expected by June.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced it will hold semester 2 board exams in the last week of April. The board is, however, yet to give the exam datesheet. The CISCE will now provide the classes 10 and 12 or ICSE and ISC semester 2 exam datesheet after the JEE Main 2022 notification is announced to avoid a clash.
With engineering entrance likely to be held in April and board exams too expected to be conducted in the same month, students are worried that exams might clash leading to chaos.
JEE Main exam is likely to be conducted twice, with the merit list to be decided based on the best of the two scores. Experts believe that this might not impact the preparations of kids if the two exams are placed after a decent gap. The first session of JEE Main is likely to be held in April. The exact dates are not announced yet are likely to be out in the coming week.
For appearing in the JEE Main 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. However, as per rule, students applying for the 2022 exam should have passed class 12 in 2020, 2021, or appeared in 2022. This restricts the number of applicants. Further, engineering colleges have their own age criteria for admission.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for its engineering entrance exam. Instead of jeemain.nic.in, candidates need to go to nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website has been updated for 2022 exam. This means old notifications ahve been removed and the new notification is likely to be announced soon.
JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the national level engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2022. The website address remains the same as last year – jeemain.nta.nic.in, however, the content from last year has been removed and it is likely that the notification will be out for the engineering entrance soon.
Sources in the ministry had told news agency PTI that it is likely that the exam will begin in April. This has led to many concerns that the engineering entrance might clash with state and central level board exams or there could be a very small gap between the two exams, however, clarity will only be possible after the official notice is announced.
While the official sources revealed that the notification is expected next week. Many reports claim that it can start soon. Before the official notice, here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exam.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.