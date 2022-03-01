JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: Website Showing Changes, Notification, Registrations Soon

JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the national level engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2022. The website address remains the same as last year – jeemain.nta.nic.in, however, the content from last year has been removed and it is likely that the notification will be out for the engineering entrance soon.

Sources in the ministry had told news agency PTI that it is likely that the exam will begin in April. This has led to many concerns that the engineering entrance might clash with state and central level board exams or there could be a very small gap between the two exams, however, clarity will only be possible after the official notice is announced.

While the official sources revealed that the notification is expected next week. Many reports claim that it can start soon. Before the official notice, here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exam.

