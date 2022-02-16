JEE Main 2022 Notification This Month: Will Number of Attempts Decrease?

Engineering aspirants are eagerly anticipating the JEE Main 2022 notification. It is likely that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main - the national level engineering exam notification will be released in February itself and the application process too would begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in soon after. With UPJEE application forms out and JEE Advanced website launch, candidates can count days till the JEE Main 2022 notification is out. The exam, however, will be held after the CBSE exams. The CBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to begin on April 26.

As reported by News18.com earlier, the Ministry of Education was considering continuing to offer relaxations to the engineering aspirants which were offered in 2021. This includes internal options between sections and having double the number of attempts. In 2021, students had as many as four attempts. This year, however, the number of attempts could go down. Reports claim that the NTA could offer just two attempts for engineering aspirants.

The delay in academic sessions caused by the pandemic has led to a delayed schedule and to match up to the time the relaxation of having four attempts could be pulled back. The number of Covid-19 cases have been on a decline and the third wave of the pandemic is considered to be milder than the second wave, these are also among the reasons which could make authorities opt for a two-attempt session for engineering entrance this year.

Students, however, have been demanding four sessions. A section of students had started an online protest seeking four attempts at JEE Main 2022. Students asked the ministry to continue scrapping 75 per cent marks criteria for appearing for JEE. Students had to obtain at least 75 per cent marks in 12th board to be eligible for board exams. This criterion has been relaxed since 2020. According to the students, they have faced the same problems as 2021 and hence demand the four attempts of JEE Main be followed in 2022 as well.

