JEE Main 2022: NTA Changes Mind, Opens Application Correction Window

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application correction window has opened on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window will remain open till tomorrow, April 8, up to 9 pm, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified. “Correction in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be operational till 08 April 2022 (up to 09:00 pm)," reads the official website.

Earlier NTA had said it will not open the correction window but has now decided to allow the candidates to edit the details submitted by them. This will, however, be the last chance for the students to ensure the information they provide in the application form is correct.

Candidates who applied for the first session can now edit their particulars. The agency said that the step has been taken after receiving “numerous representations" from candidates. Candidates will have to use their registration details to edit the particulars.

The application process close for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 on April 5. The exam which was set to be held later this month has now been postponed to June. It will be held from June 20 to 29.

JEE Main 2022 Edit Window: Changes Allowed/Not Allowed

— either father or mother’s name

— Candidate can change either category, sub-category or re-upload certificate and vice versa and not both

— Candidates can correct the courses they have chosen

No changes can be made in the mobile number, email address, permanent address, and correspondence address

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," reads the official website.

The additional fee must be paid by the candidate, wherever applicable, for changing the particulars either through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI or PAYTM. “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates," the NTA added.

JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window: How to Edit

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the application edit window for session 1

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Check your form carefully

Step 5: Edit necessary particulars

Step 6: Pay fees

Step 7: Save the form for further use

NEET 2022 Application Correction Window

Meanwhile, the NTA has begun the application process for NEET 2022. The application process which commenced on April 6 will conclude on May 6 at neet.nta.nic.in. The agency has also announced that the correction window for the medical entrance exam will also be opened later. This will likely be after the application process closes. “Correction facility may be given. The schedule will be intimated later on the website," NTA said.

